71-year-old Largo woman arrested for child pornography: PCSO

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a Largo woman was arrested for possession and transmission of child pornography on Thursday.
Deputies said 71-year-old Debra Schilling was arrested for nine counts of possession of child pornography and another sex crime.
PCSO said detectives were following a tip that child pornography was being accessed via the internet, which led them to Shillings.
This is an ongoing investigation.
