St. Pete Beach historic theatre reopens to the public on Saturday

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The historic Beach Theatre on St. Pete Beach is finally reopening this weekend.

The Theatre was once the most popular place in town, built in 1940. Today, 85 years later, it hopes to be that popular place once again.

WFTS

ABC Action News has covered the resurgence of the Theatre for many years, and its different owners.

Hannah Hockman is a determined woman, looking to make the Beach Theatre a bright spot on Corey Avenue.

The Hockman family purchased the Theatre just about a year and a half ago.

"I'm so excited. It's been quite the journey," said Hockman.

The Beach Theatre opens on July 18. Hockman said it will be a cinema and host live performances.

"The adrenaline is pumping. If you come see the documentary this weekend, you can see how this past year and a half has aged me a little bit, but it's been so much fun," said Hockman.

"It's been a blast to see the neighborhood come together around the anchor or what will be the anchor of Corey Avenue, " said Travis Hawkes with Lunar Speedboat Productions.

Click here to find out how you can visit.