Local organization pushes for more protections of state parks

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local organization is trying to push more protections for state parks.

Tampa Bay Waterkeeper is trying to put stricter language in a bill meant to keep development out of state parks.

"We realize 'wow, this is really special.' It really is," said Karen Beck.

Beck and her husband love traveling to state parks.

"We really like looking in the water and exploring, looking at birds and any wildlife, and turtles and that kind of thing," said Beck.

It's a view one organization called Tampa Bay Waterkeeper is trying to preserve.

"Florida is Florida because of these special places and with all the growth and development happening here, we've really got to hold onto what we've got," said Justin Tramble with Tampa Bay Waterkeeper.

Last year, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection proposed more outdoor activities, like pickle ball and lodging at state parks.

It was an effort that was stopped after people all over Florida voiced concerns.

"It's repulsive, and I think Floridians came out and rejected it and now we need to do a really good job making sure that we prevent any attack like that on our state parks," said Tramble.

Now a proposed bill would further prevent these developments.

Tramble said it's a step in the right direction, but the language in the bill needs to be stricter.

"Being specific about not having areas that are set aside for development because they are quote on quote disturbed areas…there should be more focus on restoration versus development," he said.

The organization asks people to contact their elected officials and ask for further state park protections.

Beck hopes her favorite spots remain peaceful and full of nature.

"There's plenty of development in other places, and to be able to see the trees and the natural Florida, the palms in things, growing the way they are intended to grow is really nice," said Beck.