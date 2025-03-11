Local organization discusses alternatives to River O' Green Festivals for years to come

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — With Tampa's annual River O' Green Festival beginning in just four days, one local organization is trying to come up with other ways for Tampa to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the future.

"It's a cool way to get people into the spirit and the holidays," said Melissa Divietri, a resident in Tampa.

In just a few days, Tampa's River O' Green Festival will begin.

The festival happens every year around St. Patrick's Day and includes dying the Hillsborough River green.

"I've seen this whole transformation of the city. It's different, it's vibrant," said Divietri.

But future festivals could look different.

"There's probably other ways we can produce the same momentum," said Divietri.

Some people have concerns about how dye can impact the environment.

An organization called the Tampa Bay Waterkeeper is looking for other options to celebrate the holiday.

The organization issued a statement saying, "We look forward to continuing the discussion into the future about how we can celebrate St. Patrick's Day without altering the Hillsborough River."

Justin Tramble with the organization said he had a meeting discussing the topic last week.

Event organizers said the dye meets all EPA standards and is safe for the environment.

Melissa Divietri said there's a lot that's still unknown.

"Maybe it could be difficult for sea animals to get where they need to go…or echo sounds," said Divietri.

On the other hand, Maria Mahon said if the dye meets EPA requirements, dying the river is a great way to bring tourists to town.

"Enjoy everything, tourist-wise, local-wise…just enjoy everything for now," said Mahon.

Tampa Bay Waterkeeper leaders said they will continue discussing other options for celebrating St. Patrick's Day with the city and local leaders.

"Maybe there's a face painting contest, where everyone is dressing themselves!" said Divietri.