Local non-profit warns against recent spike in overdoses amongst 'house-less community'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A local non-profit group is taking to social media to warn against a recent spike in overdoses.

Progressive People's Action said within the last two weeks, there were more than 50 overdoses across Pinellas, Pasco, and Manatee counties.

A member of the non-profit, Kelsey Powell, said she struggled with substance use disorder for nearly a decade.

"The first time I overdosed, I was 18 years old," Powell shared. "I overdosed and was Narcaned once. I was in and out of probation programs and therapy that was court-mandated."

That's all behind her now. April marks five years of recovery for Powell, and as a St. Pete native, she wants her community to know there's support, especially after a recent spike in overdoses.

"According to our tests, there's been vast amounts of fentanyl and xylazine tainting drugs in the community," said Jake Yaakov Geeffon with Progressive People's Action. "It was actually predominantly through the house-less community, and so we suspect that there was a bad batch of some sort of drug or some bad, single distribution of a substance possibly, that affected a large variety of people."

Kelsey Powell

The non-profit is offering life-saving supplies like test strips and Narcan for free.

"Having Narcan is the difference between life and death for so many people. You never know when you're going to see something go on, and most people who use keep it a secret," Yaakov Geeffon added.

That's why Powell said being open about your struggles can save your life.

"There were so many times in my recovery when I did not think I would ever get to this point. I didn't even think I wanted to. I'm so thankful for the people who believed in me and stood by me and didn't give up and I hope you do not give up on yourself," Powell said.