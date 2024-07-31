Local leaders celebrate approval of Rays-Hines deal

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — After years of debate, the Tampa Bay Rays are here to stay.

The team is officially getting a brand new stadium, and the Historic Gas Plant District around it will be redeveloped.

Signatures and smiles ruled the day at St. Pete City Hall.

"We will not only live in a field of dreams, but we are grateful that those dreams are closer to a reality," said St. Pete City Council Chair Deborah Figgs-Sanders.

On Tuesday, Pinellas County Commissioners gave the Rays-Hines stadium development the final green light. The next day, Tampa Bay leaders signed the paperwork.

"This has been an incredible journey…not just the past two years, but for the past 27 years. We are so excited to be here today," said Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman.

The big message from supporters of the stadium deal is that the project will jump-start economic success in the area.

"The economic return on this investment from this project is historic, and it will attract much-needed skilled jobs for our residents," said Pinellas County Commissioner Kathleen Peters.

Between the county, the City of St. Pete, and the Tampa Bay Rays, about $1.3 billion will be going towards the new stadium and the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District.

"We all know the Historic Gas Plant redevelopment will be a game changer for our community, for St. Pete, for Pinellas County, for the Tampa Bay region, and for Florida," said St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch.

Several organizations, like the St. Pete Tenants Union, have been against the deal since the beginning.

"Whatever the benefits as they exist right now are not good enough," said William Kilgore with the St. Pete Tenants Union.

Organization leaders who were not in support of the deal say they are going to hold developers and the Rays accountable.

Many Tampa Bay Rays fans are excited, like the Strink family.

"Hopefully, with what they are doing, I think it's going to be great, and I think it will attract a lot of fans that haven't been driving this far. Because we are going to have entertainment and other stuff around the park like most major league parks," said Michael Strink.

Developers are set to break ground on the stadium at the beginning of 2025.