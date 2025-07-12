Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Firefighters finish mowing lawn for person who had medical emergency

LARGO, Fla — Fire Rescue crews helped mow the lawn of a person who had medical emergency.

Largo Fire Rescue said fire rescue crews responded to a medical emergency call of a person doing yard work earlier this week.

After treating the patient, the first responders helped finish the patient's yard and left behind a freshly cut lawn.

Largo Fire Rescue posted pictures on Facebook showing the firefighters in action.

