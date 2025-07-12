Beloved Clearwater Threshers bat dog Layla passes away

CLEARWATER, Fla. — “You are the goodest girl,” said the Clearwater Threshers in a heartbreaking announcement Sunday. Their retired bat dog, Layla, passed away last week.

Layla was the Minor League Baseball team’s loyal bat dog for six years, until she retired last year. She was also a waterfowl dog and hunted with her dad in her free time.

She leaves behind her mom and dad, Andrew and Alex, as well as the team’s current bat dog, Lucy May.

“We truly love her and her family as our own and hope to be a place of solace for them during this time of grief,” said the Clearwater Threshers.