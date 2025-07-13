Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clearwater Fire and Rescue team rescues person stuck on zip line: city officials

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A Clearwater Fire and Rescue team rescued a person in Oldsmar on July 12 after the individual got stuck on a zip line, city officials said.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue Technical Rescue Team members responded with neighboring fire agencies to Oldsmar for the high angle rescue.

It was reported that a person was stuck in the air on a zip line over a body of water and could not be reached.

The rescue team was specifically added to the response by an on-scene commander because of the crew's Technical Rescue training and capabilities, Clearwater city officials said.

The crew from was able to reach the individual, secure them into their ladder truck platform, and bring them back to dry land safely and without incident. 

