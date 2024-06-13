Local groups urging city leaders to pump the brakes on Rays stadium deal

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Petersburg city leaders are set to discuss the Rays stadium deal once again during Thursday's city council meeting.

Several agreements need to be approved for the deal to move forward. On Thursday, three agreements will go ahead of the council for the first reading.

The meeting is being met with pushback.

“We want to slow down this process because we feel like this is a 30-year infrastructure process, and we want to make sure this gets done right," Michael Mcgrath with the Sierra Club said.

The Sierra Club is one of several groups pushing city leaders to pump the brakes on this deal.

One agreement relates to rezoning, and another is an amendment to the In Town CRA.

City council will discuss increasing the redevelopment program budget from about $232 million to around $574 million. Officials plan to use $287 million to help pay for the stadium to be rebuilt.

They will also discuss a vesting agreement, which involves examining how the project aligns with the city's comprehensive goals.

McGrath said his group wants the deal to be climate resilient and reflect clean energy goals.

“I think it would be very reasonable to ask for this facility to be a location where people can evacuate to locally seek shelter from a storm,” he said.

McGrath explained in order to do that, the building would need to be Red Cross-certified to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.

“We also feel it should have a solar power microgrid. When power goes out on regular grid, they should be able to power the facility and nearby community to give power back to folks​,” Mcgrath said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Taxpayer Protection Agency sent the city of St. Pete a letter that read,

This proposal is a bad deal for St. Petersburg taxpayers and would divert economic resources away from other parts of the area. Subsidies for wealthy private sports teams are antithetical to proper stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

The groups against the deal will meet outside city hall at 3 p.m. The City Council starts at 5 p.m.