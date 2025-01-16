Local candy maker weighs in on Red Dye No. 3 ban

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Food and Drug Administration announced it banned Red Dye No. 3.

"You can't turn a blind eye to something like that…that it's important to your customers, and it has to be important to you," said Christy Herrmann, who owns Sweet Divas Chocolates in St. Pete.

Herrmann tries to make all of her products from scratch.

"But we always have to double check things, especially things like sprinkles and independently manufactured accent pieces to make sure they aren't using red 3," said Herrmann.

The FDA announced it is banning Red Dye No. 3, a synthetic coloring that has been linked to cancer in animals.

"Well, I am really glad because I have children and grandchildren, and I couldn't stand looking at their mouths with the worst red candy I ever saw," said Eileen Zelkin.

The owner of Sweet Divas Chocolates said she tries to use natural ingredients for her products. She doesn't use Red Dye No. 3 and instead uses alternate substitutes.

"So many have been like we have, doing natural things like beet juice, or dark red grape skins, things along those lines that don't present any problem at all," said Herrmann.

"I'm sure there's going to be some sort of replacement that's organic and red as well, strawberries, raspberries, any kind of berries. And i don't care if I have bright red food," said Zelkin.

Zelkin said while the bright red color holds memories for many, it's something people need to let go.

"That's what kids go for…I mean, they love that, and I remember growing up and loving red licorice and those roundabout things…and I don't think we need it, but yes, it is nostalgic," said Zelkin.

Food manufacturers have until January 2027 to get rid of Red Dye No. 3 in their products…but until then, Herrmann said it's best to check what you're buying.

"If you look carefully at the ingredients when you go in, which requires a little extra effort on your part, it will tell you which red number it is," said Herrmann.