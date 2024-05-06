Local artist iBOMS gets two spectacular exhibits at TPA and Fairgrounds St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete artist iBOMS, aka Jabari Reed, wants to "bring joy to everyone I meet on my journey."

And he does so with vibrant rainbow-colored nods to childhood innocence, celebrations of Black culture and rubber ducks.

His unforgettable murals decorate Tampa Bay. And now more intimate examples of his brilliant work are being showcased at two destinations: Tampa International Airport and Fairgrounds St. Pete.

"He focuses on that innocence and fun you get in childhood," says Liz Dimmitt, CEO of Fairgrounds St. Pete. "That's his practice."

Inside TPA's Main Terminal, iBOMS is presented in a museum-like setting, his attention to playful detail on classic display.

At Fairgrounds St. Pete, the immersive art experience

iBOMS unveils his world in a fantastical alley decorated with mesmerizing lights and his cast of characters. There's also a scavenger hunt for his trademark rubber ducks.

