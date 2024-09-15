Legendary conservationist Jane Goodall inspires Tampa Bay youth to make positive impact

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hundreds of people, young and old, came to Tropicana Field Saturday eager to see and hear from world-renowned conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall.

"I was very moved and excited to get this chance today. It's something I never thought I'd get to do," said Donna Woods.

Woods was thrilled to see all the children in the crowd, wanting to know more about Goodall’s career.

"To see all the young people who are excited to be here and maybe they're going to learn and gain some conservation and environmental skills. It's just really hopeful to me," said Woods.

The 90-year-old primatologist, zoologist and anthropologist known for her pioneering research on chimpanzees is an inspiration to all generations, including 8-year-old Magnolia Jackson.

"I wanted to see Jane Goodall. [I know] that she helps the planet and chimpanzees," Magnolia said.

Her mother Joanna Jackson said she was about the same age when she first learned of Goodall's groundbreaking discoveries about chimpanzee behavior.

"Just her passion, her eagerness to jump in and teach you can just feel it, see it, everything," said Jackson.

During her speech, Goodall shared her life's journey and gave insight on her years of studying the social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees. It's information Eden Felts is going to include in her book report.

"About Jane Goodall researching and working with chimpanzees and stuff," Felts said.

The ten-year-old came dressed as Goodall.

Part of Goodall's vision is youth engagement and enabling young people to get involved in conservation, through her Roots and Shoots program. Showing that each of us can make a positive impact in the world.

"Sometimes we pick up the garbage that's around our neighborhood," Magnolia said.

No matter the age, all are inspired by Goodall, to make a brighter future for people, animals and the planet.