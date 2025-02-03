Lawsuit filed against office building landlord after crane collapse during Milton

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A lawsuit has been filed against the landlord of an office building that was damaged after a crane collapsed during Hurricane Milton.

According to a court filing from Jan. 31, in the Sixth Judicial Circuit in Pinellas County, the Johnson Pope law firm has been unable to occupy the building at 490 First Avenue South St. Pete since Oct. 9. The building was damaged by a crane that fell over during Hurricane Milton. The law firm said that they have continued to make rental payments on the building.

The lawsuit said that the landlord has not informed them if they plan to rebuild the building within 90 days, as outlined in the lease agreement.

The company leasing the building, MCP 490, sent Johnson Pope a letter on Dec. 30 that they could not be given timely notice because the landlord had not been provided access to the building, and due to that, they would be subject to an extended notice called a "Force Majeure."

In the filing, Johnson Pope disputed that the landlord had not been able to access the building and said that they had a remediation company at the building almost immediately.

Johnson Pope is hoping the judge will terminate the lease.

Read the full court filing: