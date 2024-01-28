Largo Police investigating crash that killed 2 people

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department is investigating a crash that killed two people early Sunday morning.

At approximately 5:16 a.m. Sunday, the Largo Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the intersection of East Bay Drive and Starkey Road about an accident resulting in two deaths.

A 2016 silver Mercedes Benz was traveling east on East Bay Drive at a high rate of speed when a 2014 black Honda Civic was traveling South on Starkey Road.

The Mercedes Benz ran a red light, resulting in the vehicle colliding with the Civic. As a result, both people in the Civic were declared deceased on scene.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is currently unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash.