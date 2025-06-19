Largo firefighter on leave amid investigation into behavior at 'No Kings' rally

LARGO, Fla. — ABC Action News has learned that a Largo firefighter is on administrative leave pending an investigation into his behavior at a 'No Kings' rally over the weekend.

Photos of a man at several rallies were circulating on social media with some people saying he is a Largo firefighter. So, ABC Action News Annette Gutierrez reached out to Largo Fire Rescue to confirm, and learned his name is Brandon Stofell, and he is employed with the agency.

Thousands of people showed up to the No Kings Protests held across the Bay Area.

Brittany Stanley and her wife, Deidra Navarro, attended the rally in Largo, where they said it was mainly peaceful for about four hours.

Then they said, a group showed up and tried to start fights and called them derogatory names.

"They were just, I mean, I couldn't even - just dropping all kinds of expletives, trying to shoulder check people," said Navarro.

They said Stofell started yelling at them and making threats.

"It was really threatening," said Navarro. "I mean, I backed up because I didn't want anything to happen to me, because these guys, I could feel the anger coming off of them."

Through the Largo Fire Rescue Department, Gutierrez was able to identify the man they claimed was making the threats as Brandon Stofell.

Stofell’s friend, who protested alongside him at the St. Pete, Largo, and Tampa rallies, shared several videos with her.

Another person shared a video with Gutierrez where you can hear Stofell using a slur against the LGBTQ+ community. But the friend who recorded it wouldn’t give us permission to use it in our story.

"Like that makes me incredibly uncomfortable," said Diedra. "If I call 911 and you get sent, are you gonna not do your job because I have a pride flag in my window or I live in a mobile home park full of Spanish people, that’s insane."

"If you hate immigrants, gay people, black people, who are you protecting?" asked Stanley.

In an emailed statement, the City of Largo and the Fire Rescue department said it is aware of the video and said, "We take this matter seriously and are actively working with City Leadership and appropriate departments to investigate the situation. As a public service organization, the City is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, equity, and professionalism.”

"I just think that our first responders really need to be morally and ethically good people," said Navarro. "We need to we need to hold our first responders to a higher regard."



In its statement to me, Largo Fire and Rescue added that it is following due process and reviewing the facts to ensure accountability. But in the meantime, Stofell is on administrative leave.

Gutierrez also tried getting a statement from Stofell through his friend, but he declined to comment.