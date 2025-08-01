SPCA Tampa Bay cited after 'Waddles' the pig gets severe sunburn

LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Animal Services cited SPCA Tampa Bay in Largo with animal neglect after a pig was severely sunburned after being left outside.

PCAS said, "Waddles," the pig was severely burned, and they went to SPCA to discuss care concerns. When they explored the pen where Waddles was being housed, they found the pen to meet shelter requirements but there was no shade in the pasture.

SPCA told animal services there was a pool, but Waddles was too big to use it. On July 12, SPCA employees said they saw dry skin on Waddles' back, and his hooves and tusks were overgrown. In a medical record from July 16, PCAS said there was a note stating he was limping, not eating, and appeared to be sunburnt. SPCA told animal services a vet exam was scheduled to get a proper dose for pain medicine.

According to PCAS, no vet exam was performed on Waddles after the note was recorded. Some medicine and feeding were noted, but no care for sunburn was reported. SPCA said they didn't want to jump to medication and wanted to make sure he could cover himself in mud. They also said Waddles was able to move about the pasture and ramp into his pen with no issues when asked about concerns over his limp.

PCAS said medical records showed Waddles was not getting up to eat but would eat when food was brought directly to him, which indicated he was not able to move about freely. SPCA did not provide any proof of veterinary supervision, exams, or treatment to prove Waddles had adequate care.

SPCA Tampa Bay released this statement following the incident: