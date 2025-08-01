Pinellas County Schools Superintendent discusses changes, what parents need to know before school starts

ABC Action News is helping families prepare for the first day of school.

School starts in Pinellas County on Monday, Aug. 11. Watch full interview with Superintendent Kevin Hendrick Pinellas Schools Superintendent discusses changes before school starts Good Morning Tampa Bay anchors Deiah Riley and Andrew Kinsey spoke with the Pinellas County Schools Superintendent, Kevin Hendrick, ahead of the new year starting.

He said for the second year in a row the district received an “A” grade.

Superintendent Hendrick also talked about teacher shortages, new changes this year in the district, and what parents need to know before the first day of school.

You can watch the full interview above.

