Pinellas County Schools Superintendent discusses changes, what parents need to know before school starts

- ABC Action News is helping families prepare for the first day of school.
- School starts in Pinellas County on Monday, Aug. 11.
Watch full interview with Superintendent Kevin Hendrick
Pinellas Schools Superintendent discusses changes before school starts
- Good Morning Tampa Bay anchors Deiah Riley and Andrew Kinsey spoke with the Pinellas County Schools Superintendent, Kevin Hendrick, ahead of the new year starting.
- He said for the second year in a row the district received an “A” grade.
- Superintendent Hendrick also talked about teacher shortages, new changes this year in the district, and what parents need to know before the first day of school.
- You can watch the full interview above.