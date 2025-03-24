'It's about time': New Howard Frankland Bridge to open to drivers Tuesday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Howard Frankland Bridge, known by many as the "Frankenstein" is a daily struggle for commuters.

But on Tuesday, a brand new bridge reopens for Southbound traffic—something we haven't seen in decades.

"It's about time…I'm glad it's done," said Mark Jenson, who drives over the bridge every day.

People in the Tampa Bay Area have driven past construction on the Howard Frankland Bridge for five years.

"It's been something that we've been working on very hard for many years going through COVID-19, supply chain shortages, issues like that. It's been a tall task but we made it through," said Austin Petersen with FDOT.

But now, some of that construction is coming to an end.

"Hopefully it's a marker for the rest of Tampa…there's a lot of projects going on, so hopefully this helps them see these changes need to be made and we are moving in the right direction," said Germaine Stephens, who also travels over the bridge daily.

The new Howard Frankland Bridge is opening Tuesday morning to drivers.

The $865 million project began in 2020.

The new bridge will have eight new lanes, including four express lanes that go both North and South.

FDOT said those express lanes will open next year.

The new part of the bridge opening Tuesday will become the I-275 Southbound lanes.

The current Southbound lanes will become the new Northbound lanes.

"I think a significant difference for drivers…when we finish the project, when the express lanes are open as well, it will be a 50% increase in capacity for the travel across the bridge," said Petersen.

According to FDOT, the goal is to alleviate traffic congestion.

Germaine Stephens takes the bridge to work every day and said he's looking forward to the new lanes.

"You're leaving more than an hour early sometime to get to places…and that's the traditional leave an hour early to get there on time…so hopefully this changes a lot of that," he said.

Jensen agrees.

"I hope it speeds it up…make it a little quicker for us to get to and from work…it'll be good," said Jensen.

Leaders with FDOT said the new bridge also includes a pedestrian lane and bike path.

Crews plan to demolish the current Northbound lanes on the old bridge in 2026.

"It will alleviate a lot of stress and when people come into town, having the ability to show them the new stuff that's around here is actually good," said Stephens.

FDOT is asking drivers to use extra caution when getting onto the bridge on Tuesday until they get used to the new lanes.