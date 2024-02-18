Investigation reveals that man arrested in Largo double homicide killed father, uncle

LARGO, Fla. — An investigation by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office revealed Sunday that the man arrested for his role in a double homicide in Largo shot and killed both his father and uncle at the father's house.

According to detectives, deputies assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau went to 7981 Smoketree Court on Friday to check the welfare of 61-year-old James McKinley Barber, Sr. and 62-year-old Wesley Barber, who are brothers, after family members grew concerned because they didn't show up to a family vacation.

Detectives learned Wesley Barber was visiting Barber, Sr. and 28-year-old James McKinley Barber, Jr. from Kentucky before leaving for the vacation.

Detectives state that after Barber, Sr. and Wesley Barber failed to show up, family members attempted to contact both several times by phone but could not reach them.

The family grew more concerned when they went to Barber, Sr.'s residence and noticed his vehicle in the driveway with the trunk open.

Family members told detectives they were also worried due to Barber, Jr.'s mental health history and that they knew there was a firearm inside the home.

When deputies arrived, they saw what appeared to be blood coming from under the front door of the residence.

Deputies entered the home and found both Barber, Sr. and Wesley Barber dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives were able to locate surveillance camera audio that captured the murders of Barber, Sr. and Wesley Barber.

At approximately 6:07 a.m., multiple gunshots can be heard.

Afterward, a person identified as Barber, Jr. can be heard yelling obscenities. He fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Barber, Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

He was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and was transported to the Hillsborough County Jail on Saturday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Barber, Jr. is pending transfer back to Pinellas County.

The investigation is ongoing.