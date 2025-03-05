Innovative safety improvements on the way for walkers and bicyclists in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, fla — According to a Smart Growth America 2024 Dangerous by Design Report, the Tampa, St. Pete, and Clearwater metro areas were ranked 8th most dangerous for walkers and bikers.
Now, the City of St. Pete and the University of South Florida are collaborating on a project to improve safety in the city.
Those changes include installing solar-powered lights to improve visibility at night, adding curb extensions and bike boxes to create more space between bikers and cars, and installing pedestrian crosses with flashing beacons. The city also said it will reduce speed limits on smaller neighborhood streets.
We spoke to Brian Peret, an avid biker in St. Pete. He said these changes are crucial to protecting the city's residents.
“If you’re a biker and you’re on these streets long enough you are going to get hit,” Peret said.
A concerning statement from Peret, who serves in several local groups advocating for safer streets to protect bikers.
“Right now biking in St. Petersburg is a very high stress event,” Peret said.
He expressed optimism about the changes this project will bring. It is a multimillion-dollar project, with 3.6 million dollars originating from a U.S. Department of Transportation grant.
The city picked 18 locations across three corridors to make the changes. The list is below:
- Quick-build raised crosswalks near schools and recreation centers
- 7th Avenue South, between 16th Street and MLK Street
- 13th Avenue North, between 28th Street and 16th Street
- 11th Avenue South, near Childs Park Recreation Center
- Enhanced Pedestrian Crosswalks
- 38th Avenue North near 5th Street
- 1st Avenues North and South at 25th Street
- 22nd Street South at Fairfield Avenue South
- Solar Powered Streetlighting
- Pinellas Trail – 31st Street to 16th Street (excluding section from 20th to 24th that already has lighting)
- 18th Avenue South – 31st Street to 16th Street
- 4th Street South – 6th Avenue S to 18th Avenue S
- Flexible Curb Extensions, Protected Intersections, and Bike Boxes
- Central Avenue at 21st St, 23rd St, and 27th Street
- 22nd Street S at 13th Ave S and 15th Ave S
- 28th Street N at 9th Ave N, 13th Ave N, and 30th Ave N
The city is still working on the grant agreement with the DOT. Once that is complete, we will have a better idea of when to expect the changes.
