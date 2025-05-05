Hundreds of protesters march in Ybor, voicing concerns about about President Trump's second term

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people marched in protest on Saturday, voicing concerns about the current presidency on the heels of International Workers' Day — May Day.

Protesters spoke about worker protections, the treatment of immigrants, wanting to preserve Medicare and Medicaid, and freedom, including the rights of women, minorities and the LGBTQ+ community.

ABC Action News spoke with Cori Tadrus, who brought her 9-year-old daughter.

“She’s been reading a lot about civil rights and boycotting," Tadrus said. "We’ve made so much progress in my lifetime and I’m afraid in her lifetime it’s all going to be rolled back. So I want to show her how important it is to come out and really stand up not just for yourself, but for other people whose voice might not be as loud."

Stephanie Yocum, the president of the West Central Florida Labor Council, told the growing crowd, “We are here from all parties, from all walks of life, from all genders, from all religions, or not religion, because we are workers and we must band together to fight against the tyranny of the billionaire class.”

Yocum said, "If one person has no due process, we all have no due process."

She said she's also fighting for public education, as "the foundation of our democracy."

Nanette Dailey, a retired art teacher, said people need to love each other and come together for the greater good.

“This is not what our world should be for our children. What our president is modeling is just wrong," she said.

Meanwhile Glynn Hagins, a veteran, told ABC Action News he is concerned about caring for his mother, because he does not have the financial means to cover all of her care.

"I have a mother who’s in the nursing home and I don’t want her Medicare or Medicaid cut off," he said.

Harry Vanden, a professor, said, “There’s so much violation of so many rights going on right now. Press rights, academic rights, immigrant rights, basic citizens rights.”

On Thursday, protesters in Dunedin declared Mayday, a signal of the distress they’re feeling a hundred days into President Donald Trump’s second term.

Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters rally at busy Pinellas County intersection

Thursday, protesters also gathered on two I-275 overpasses in St. Petersburg.

Protest led by the League of Women Voters and a Coalition of Pinellas Groups

The organizations offered to help people fill out vote-by-mail requests.

However, not everyone agrees with these demonstrators. ABC Action News also spoke with the executive director of the Tampa Bay Young Republicans.

He directly addressed the concerns about government overreach and what Trump has done during his first 100 days in office.

And recently, ABC Action News' Paul Lagrone visited downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg to speak directly with people about how they are grading President Trump's first 100 days.

