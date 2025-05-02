Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters rally at busy Pinellas County intersection

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On the first day of May, protesters in Dunedin declared Mayday, a signal of the distress they’re feeling a hundred days into President Donald Trump’s second term.

“Mostly been on the sidelines, but no longer,” said Paul Heinemann.

“It’s time to contribute to the cause,” added his wife, Noni.

The protest they attended was one of many across the nation Thursday, part of a grassroots movement called 50501: fifty protests, fifty states, one day.

As for the Dunedin protest, hundreds of people showed up at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Curlew Road.

“I think if there’s a central message, the message is that we’re here to defend the rule of law, we’re here to defend the Constitution, and we’re here to defend democracy,” said Brandt Robinson, the organizer.

Protesters like Robinson took a stand for due process.

“All human beings here, regardless of their status, are entitled to due process,” he said.

Others criticized the Trump administration’s handling of global affairs and its handling of the economy, which they feel is on shaky ground after Trump’s tariff rollout.

“I did a little of the panic buying of stuff that I need,” said Amy Hagemeier.

Hagemeier worries she’ll soon feel an impact.

“Scared to death,” she said. “I am disabled recently. Worked for 32, and now I don’t know if I’ll be getting my Social Security when I’m 65.”

However, she and the others say they will continue to resist, push back, and fight for what they believe in.

Thursday, protesters also gathered on two I-275 overpasses in St. Petersburg.