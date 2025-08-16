Hillsborough County deputies investigating homicide after body found

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a homicide they believe began at a Riverview home.

At a press conference on Saturday, Chief Deputy Frank Losat said on Friday night, around 9 p.m., an individual showed up at the HCSO District Two office in Brandon claiming to have witnessed a homicide that occurred at a home on Maybrook Avenue and spanned into Pinellas County.

That individual is now cooperating with detectives, Losat said. Simultaneously, detectives responded to the home on Maybrook Avenue in Riverview, where they found signs that a crime had occurred. Detectives immediately launched an investigation, contacted the St. Petersburg Police Department and recovered a body near the Weedon Island Preserve off the Gandy Bridge.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the body recovered in Pinellas County.

"While our detectives continue to actively work this investigation, someone in our community knows what happened, and your information, no matter how small it may seem, could be the key to delivering justice for this victim and their family," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Help us hold those responsible accountable."

Anyone has information about this crime is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.