YBOR CITY, Fla. — The Ybor City Saturday Market at Centennial Park will soon be celebrating 25 years of bringing the community together.
WATCH: Ybor City Saturday market soon to celebrate 25 years of community and culture
With over 75 vendors showcasing art, crafts, and gourmet food, it is the largest continually operating outdoor market in the Tampa Bay area.
The market was located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Nineteenth Street. It started in the year 2000, and it will be the market's 25th anniversary in October.
“Well, it's a very laid back market, it's very fun, the variety of different products here, I've become friends with the other vendors over the years. I look forward to it every Saturday morning."
From karate kid to karate champion: New Port Richey teen represents Team USA
It’s been a summer filled with kicking, punching and winning for Jacob Little. He just won a handful of medals in Sweden representing Team USA, putting his hometown of New Port Richey on the map internationally.