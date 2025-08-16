YBOR CITY, Fla. — The Ybor City Saturday Market at Centennial Park will soon be celebrating 25 years of bringing the community together.

Ybor City Saturday market soon to celebrate 25 years of community and culture

With over 75 vendors showcasing art, crafts, and gourmet food, it is the largest continually operating outdoor market in the Tampa Bay area.

The market was located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Nineteenth Street. It started in the year 2000, and it will be the market's 25th anniversary in October.

“Well, it's a very laid back market, it's very fun, the variety of different products here, I've become friends with the other vendors over the years. I look forward to it every Saturday morning."