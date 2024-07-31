Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Human remains discovered after house fire leads to death investigation

Police lights generic.PNG
WFTS
Police lights generic.PNG
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in a home following a fire.

The fire happened at a residence located at 1720 Prescott Street South.

St. Petersburg Police and the Pinellas-Pasco County Medical Examiner's Office are still determining the person's identity and cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

"I'm gonna just say it like this...the streets are horrible"
Chances are your car may have been jolted by one of the potholes you can find all over Tampa. I-Team Investigator Adam Walser looked into city programs that used your tax dollars to fix over 12,000 potholes and 433 damaged vehicles.

Tampa residents pay to fix more than 12,000 potholes and repair 433 vehicles

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.