Human remains discovered after house fire leads to death investigation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in a home following a fire.
The fire happened at a residence located at 1720 Prescott Street South.
St. Petersburg Police and the Pinellas-Pasco County Medical Examiner's Office are still determining the person's identity and cause of death.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
