Family asks for help to locate woman who has been missing for 2 weeks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The family of a missing woman last seen on July 16 is asking for help to locate her.

Detectives have been actively searching for 42-year-old Kelli Fisher, who left her home in the 1700 block of Prescott Street South in her aunt's car on July 16 and never returned.

Fisher's aunt reported her missing the next day.

"Normally, she would borrow the vehicle to run to the store or do whatever she needs," said Major Shannon Halstead. "But she never returned home. The aunt became concerned and initiated a missing persons report."

Officers discovered the aunt's vehicle on July 18 in an abandoned lot near 803 28th Avenue South, with the front driver's side door open. However, there was no sign of Fisher.

Authorities found three cell phones in the car and a small amount of cash on the dashboard.

"Normally, if there was a theft, someone would take values like that," Major Halstead said. "Because there are three devices, none of them that we are able to connect to Kelli. We need to find out who those devices belong to."

Detectives are working with the State Attorney's Office to get search warrants for their cell phones, but as their investigation continued, they found another twist to the case.

On July 28, 12 days after she went missing, a fire occurred in Fisher's house. The fire is currently under investigation.

"It was a fire in the kitchen area, that looks like someone was cooking in there. Certainly, that adds to the suspicion," Major Halstead added. She said there was no sign of Fisher. "I don't have any information that she was there at the house. We did check. We did a neighborhood canvas again, checking with neighbors. At this point, it hasn't turned up anything helpful."

St. Petersburg Police Department

Her sister, Latifa Jackson, spoke with the media on Tuesday.

"She's more than a missing person," Jackson said with tears streaming down her face. "She's a mother, a grandmother, she's my only sister. So, we are asking the community if you know anything about her case. If you have heard anything, I plead with you to get in touch with the St. Petersburg Police Department."

Jackson and Fisher's other half-brother, Johnson Murray, said it's unlike her not to call the family, especially her aunt, whom she speaks to daily.

"You know the streets talk, so the streets know what's going on. We just need the streets to do the right thing and speak up," Murray said. "The fact that she's been gone for this long, this is not her."

Fisher is 5'8'' tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair.

If you have any information, you can remain anonymous or contact the St. Petersburg Police Department either through Facebook or by calling the non-emergency number at 893-7780. Detectives say any tip can help.