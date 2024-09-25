Homeowners in Tarpon Springs concerned about storm surge

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Pinellas County has issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A and all mobile and manufactured homes. In Tarpon Springs, where a majority of the community is on or near the water, homeowners told ABC Action News the pending storm surge is what has them most on guard.

Life-threatening storm surge up to 18 feet possible from Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene: Evacuations across Tampa Bay

“This is the perfect spot here in Tarpon Springs, the bayous are wonderful, gulf, couple beaches nearby, it’s hard to beat," Rich Heimann said. “We’ve been living here about 5 years now and we sold our house to go on the road and ended up liking it here. Meant to stay for three months and five years later we’re still here.”

The beauty of living on the water at Bayshore Park in Tarpon is also what makes the area so vulnerable.

"The roads around here flood quite a bit," Heimann said.

Last year, Hurricane Idalia showed the power of a storm surge.

“Prior to that, they said, oh the water will never come over the seawall. And then it came over by a couple feet that time, so we know we’re vulnerable, we know we’ve got to make the right choices and get out of here," Heimann said. “You’ve got to get out when you can."

WFTS

Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton said the storm surge from Helene is expected to be even greaten than Idalia.

"We saw the maximum of 4.1 feet. And that was only in a few spots, but that brought 1,500 homes that had water damage. Think about that. The impacts can be real and when water consumes you, then there’s no way to help you," Burton said.

Watson and Jo Major told ABC Action News they're taking this storm more seriously.

“I’d rather be lucky than good," Watson said, lining up sandbags.

In Idalia, they ended up with eight inches of water in the garage.

"We had gotten up everything we could think of, but Mother Nature tells you what you forgot," Watson said. “We weren’t near as prepared but you learn from your mistakes.”

Pinellas County



Zone A residents and all mobile home residents are now in a mandatory evacuation

Long-term health care residential facilities in Zone A, include 26 facilities, 2 hospitals, 14 nursing homes, and 10 assisted living facilities.

Special needs evacuations in St. Petersburg will start Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 9 a.m.