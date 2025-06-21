Watch Now
Tarpon Springs community celebrates 2nd annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

The Union Academy Revitalization Committee put on their 2nd annual event with help from the City of Tarpon Springs
TARPON SPRINGS, FLa. — Two years ago, Julianna Day sat on a bench in Dorsett Park on June 19, alone.

"I was the only one here and I wanted to celebrate my history," says Day.

This fueled her motivation to bring her community together yearly to celebrate Juneteenth.

"My whole vision is sustainability. To reach each community, street by street, and as we work today, we just pray that this will boom even bigger each year," says Day.

And with the celebration comes opportunity for families like Tiffany and Nelson Butler.

Tiffany has just started her self-owned business, Tiffany's Touch. And Saturday, she had the opportunity to share that touch with friends and community members. But also to share the celebration with Nelson and their kids.

"To see all the different walks of life come together to celebrate. It's a blessing. It's a blessing, man. It's a major blessing," says Nelson.

For Day's dream, the second annual event was a success, but growing bigger every year is the goal.

