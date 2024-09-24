Hurricane Helene: Evacuations across Tampa Bay

As Hurricane Helene tracks closer to the Tampa Bay area, we're keeping you up to date with the latest evacuations issued across the area.

Evacuations by county:

Citrus County

Mandatory evacuations are in place for all of Zone A beginning Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m.

Hernando County

Mandatory evacuation order starting Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 a.m. for areas west of US 19 in Zones A, B, and C, as well as all low-lying and coastal areas and manufactured homes countywide



Hillsborough County

Mandatory evacuations are in place starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, for Evacuation Zone A, those whose homes are vulnerable to storm surge and flooding and for manufactured homes that are susceptible to wind damage

MacDill Air Force Base



An installation-wide mandatory evacuation is now in place

Evacuations will be phased as follows:

FamCamp: NLT 12 p.m. Lodging: NLT 2 p.m. Dormitories: NLT 4 p.m. Residents: 5 p.m.



Manatee County

Mandatory evacuation order starting Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. for Zone A and mobile and manufactured homes in Manatee County.

Pasco County

Mandatory evacuation goes into effect Wednesday, September 25 at 9 a.m. for the following:

Zone A Everyone living in a manufactured home, mobile home, or RV anywhere in Pasco Everyone in low-lying areas or areas prone to flooding Everyone in an area ordered to evacuate by local authorities due to life-safey hazards

Voluntary evacuations go into effect Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. for the following:

Zones B and C Everyone registered with Pasco County as a Special Needs resident Everyone who would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss



Pinellas County

Zone A residents and all mobile home residents are now in a mandatory evacuation

Long-term health care residential facilities in Zone A, include 26 facilities, 2 hospitals, 14 nursing homes, and 10 assisted living facilities.

Special needs evacuations in St Petersburg will start Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 9 a.m.

Sarasota County

Evacuations have been ordered for Evacuation Level A and manufactured home communities starting Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 a.m.

Three manufactured communities are part of the evacuation order: Forked Creek, Englewood, Curry Creek, Venice, Hatchett Creek, Venice



Mandatory vs. Voluntary Evacuations

Information from Pinellas County Emergency Management

Voluntary: In the event of the approach of a tropical storm or a hurricane crossing the state the potential for storm surge may not be as great. In these cases, emergency managers may recommend that residents in mobile homes and historically flood-prone areas that frequently flood consider evacuating to higher ground and/or sturdier structures than they have available at home. This is done for the safety of those in areas known to be vulnerable.

Mandatory: Mandatory evacuations are issued when the probability of storm surge is high, and loss of life could occur if residents don’t leave. These evacuations will be ordered up to a certain letter zone and will always include mobile homes. It is incredibly important that if your home is in an evacuation level, you know your level, plan for a ‘stay’ and ‘go’ option, and, if your level is ordered to go, move quickly but safely outside of the evacuation area.

It is illegal to stay in a home under a mandatory evacuation order. Under Florida Statute 252.38, the local authority has the ability to take necessary steps to provide for the health and safety of people and property. Chapter 252.50 sets refusal to follow an evacuation order as a second-degree misdemeanor.

Does this mean the police will drag you out of your property? No. They will be too busy helping those who will be following the evacuation order, although they will likely ask for next of kin or an emergency contact. However, this does provide law enforcement the basis to remove anyone who is impeding the flow of an evacuation.

