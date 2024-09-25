Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Life-threatening storm surge up to 18 feet possible from Hurricane Helene

Peak Storm Surge Forecast at 4pm 9/25
WFTS
Peak Storm Surge Forecast at 4pm 9/25
Posted

Hurricane Helene's arrival in Florida is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge of up to 18 feet for some parts of the state.

A Storm Surge Warning is in place for the entire Florida coastline, including the Tampa Bay region. Remember: hide from the wind; run from the water.

The worst storm surge is expected to be from Citrus County northward around the Big Bend to approximately Carrabelle. A storm surge of 12-18 feet above ground level is possible across all of that region and residents along the coast are being encouraged to evacuate.

Forecast Storm Surge Values

  • Citrus County and northward: 12 - 18 feet
  • Hernando and Pasco County: 8 - 12 feet
  • Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Manatee Counties: 5 - 8 feet
  • Sarasota County: 4 - 7 feet

The life-threatening storm surge could start to retreat after midnight Friday morning.

Here's more information about storm surge and an explanation of storm surge warnings:

Storm Surge Explained
Storm Surge Warning Explainer

HURRICANE RESOURCES

ABC Action News meteorologist Shay Ryan provides an update on Hurricane Helene and its expected impact on the Tampa Bay area.

Tracking Helene | Wednesday Afternoon Update

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo