Life-threatening storm surge up to 18 feet possible from Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene's arrival in Florida is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge of up to 18 feet for some parts of the state.

A Storm Surge Warning is in place for the entire Florida coastline, including the Tampa Bay region. Remember: hide from the wind; run from the water.

The worst storm surge is expected to be from Citrus County northward around the Big Bend to approximately Carrabelle. A storm surge of 12-18 feet above ground level is possible across all of that region and residents along the coast are being encouraged to evacuate.

Forecast Storm Surge Values

Citrus County and northward: 12 - 18 feet

Hernando and Pasco County: 8 - 12 feet

Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Manatee Counties: 5 - 8 feet

Sarasota County: 4 - 7 feet

The life-threatening storm surge could start to retreat after midnight Friday morning.

Here's more information about storm surge and an explanation of storm surge warnings:

WFTS

