Health officials investigate Pinellas County school after teacher dies of rare disease

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials are conducting an investigation at a Pinellas County School following the death of one of its teachers.

Officials said Katherine Pennington, a teacher at Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School, tested positive for Legionella, the bacteria that causes the rare Legionnaires' Disease.

She died a couple of weeks ago.

Legionnaires Disease is a form of pneumonia. The bacteria forms in warm standing water, and people can breathe it in.

"Everybody wants their Kindergartener to have a magical first experience in school, so it's been a little bit of a hard conversation and a hard transition, and it's heartbreaking, honestly," said Christine Tatum, a parent at the school.

Katherine Pennington, a Pasadena Fundamental Elementary school teacher, was described by friends, family, and students as someone who could light up a room.

"She was always in tie-dye, just very kind, bubbly and bright and artistic," Tracy Howell, Pennington's friend.

"She was just a joy...I mean, all the teachers there are great, but I'm really glad we had her," said Tatum.

She died on Nov. 24

"Just terrible that something like this can come in so quick and sweep you away," said Howell.

"I think all the parents wanted to make sure all the air systems, water systems are free from mold," said Tatum.

The Pinellas County School District moved students from building 4, where Pennington taught, to other classrooms on campus.

The district said an environmental company has cleaned the building, and the investigation is ongoing.

District leaders said air quality samples were taken and sent to a lab and they are waiting on those results.

"If the building was the culprit to that, then that would be extremely concerning because she went home on a Thursday or Friday, and it was one week…as a mom, you don't think anything about it…she just kept sending us emails like 'Hey, I have a fever, let's move our conferences,' and so it was only a matter of a few days," said Tatum.

Christine Tatum's son was in Pennington's classroom, and she hopes the school and health officials are thorough in the investigation.

"We are just riding it out until the beginning of the year, and we have faith that they will take care of it and do what has to be done," said Tatum.