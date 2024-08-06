'He is a corrupt cop': Police officer arrested after allegedly helping suspected drug traffickers

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — A Clearwater Police detective was arrested on corruption charges after he allegedly helped two suspected drug traffickers.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Fredrick Lise was protecting two suspected drug traffickers in a yearlong drug investigation.

Lise was following investigations and surveillance of Matthew Turner and Henry Smith. He was told about Turner and Smith's investigations and had access to the police system, which had information on ongoing investigations. Lise placed an alert in the system so that he would be notified of any investigations into them. According to the PCSO, he would then tell Turner and Smith about the information that they had.

Lise would allegedly tell Turner about wiretaps used on his phone and he would switch phones when Lise would tell him it was tapped.

PCSO says that they believe that Lise was friends with Turner and Smith and say there was no evidence that Lise was receiving any kickbacks or money from the suspected drug traffickers.

"He is a corrupt cop that needs to go to prison," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a press conference Tuesday.

Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy said Lise had been with the department for 9 years and was the head of the Clearwater Police union.

Lise is on administrative leave pending the investigation, according to Chief Gandy. He is facing eight felony charges, including misuse of public office, unlawful disclosure of criminal information, and unlawful use of two-way communication.