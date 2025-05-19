Gulfport leaders set to vote again on beach smoking ban

GULFPORT — Gulfport is a one-of-a-kind community, and Steve Lee loves that way.

“It’s a movie every single day. You may somebody on a unicycle playing a saxophone with purple hair any minute. And pirates are real. They are all right there,” said Lee.

Along with the eclectic atmosphere, this tattoo artist wants to be able to smoke and vape at the beach.

“You are going to tell me you have a decision over what I breathe? And decide to drink? What are you going to ban coffee next?” said Lee.

Tired of cigarette butts littering the landscape, Gulfport’s City Council is expected to vote on a smoking ban Tuesday.

They passed a similar ordinance over a decade ago, but it was later overturned in court.

“There should be no littering anywhere in Gulfport,” said Leonard Sala.

Sala is a smoker but says he wouldn’t mind the beach ban.

“What do you do with your butts,” I asked Sala.

“Oh, I put them in my pocket. Even if it’s a filter, it goes in the garbage can. I make sure it goes in the garbage can. I don’t throw it on the ground ever,” he replied.

If the ban is approved, it will cover the beach, the grassy area next to the beach, pavilions, and the sidewalk.

“I respect people’s autonomy and people to do what they want with their bodies, but I also respect the water and the environment,” said Ali Lumbard.

The city council unanimously approved the ordinance on first reading.

City council member April Thanos: "I think the ban is a good idea, and I support it. We looked at this a couple of years ago, and then I was worried about enforcement. Since then, I've learned that if it's banned and there are signs up, even if a few people smoke, you get many fewer people smoking.

That means there'll be way fewer cigarette butts to clean up off the beach, which will be fabulous."

City council member Marlene Shaw said, "we are finding a number of residents and beachgoers in support of a smoking ban. While some may not be, I find that is because many folks simply are not aware of the multi-thousands of cigarette butts, e-cigarettes and tobacco products that impact our beaches. For example, I recently read that 766,571 metric tons of cigarette butts make their way into the environment every year. Also, many perceive tobacco products as bio-degradable, not realizing that they result in toxic chemicals, heavy metals, carcinogens, plastics, and residual nicotine that impact our waterways, people and wildlife. Non-smoking on the beach is a way we can work together to make a difference."

And while it appears it could be ready to pass, enforcement will be another issue.

“People are still going to flick their cigarettes. They are still going to smoke. I smoke. I smoke only THC. But I’m going to do it wherever I’m going to do it, when I’m going to do it,” said Lee.