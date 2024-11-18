Gulfport artists rally around small business devastated by hurricane

GULFPORT, Fla. — The walk from the Brenda McMahon Gallery to Qi Crystal Energy may only be five minutes down Beach Blvd. in Gulfport, but the impact is immeasurable for Mellisa Loven.

Loven owns Qi Crystal Energy, which has been closed since suffering an estimated $150,000 in damage during Hurricane Helene.

“I got the trifecta: the home, the business and the car,” said Loven. “Crystals were broken everywhere, all over the floor. There was sand and mud and muck. Wow, I wasn’t prepared for it. I was in absolute shock, it was quite astounding, like something I could have never imagined.”

When Brenda McMahon heard about the devastation, she immediately put out a call to her fellow artists.

“I can’t say it enough that Gulfport is an amazing community,” said McMahon. “We don’t even think about it. It’s just what we do. We just help each other, and so when somebody is in need, somebody says, ‘What can I do? How can I help? How can I lift you?' Because I know when I’m in need, somebody is going to help lift me.”

Throughout the month of October, 10% of every sale from artists at the gallery went into a hurricane relief fund for Loven.

“I feel like this community has enriched me so much, both working here, having friends here, being here in the gallery, that I really wanted to give back,” said artist Janie Haskins.

“When Brenda asked me if I would share the proceeds from my work, I just thought that that was really, really important,” said artist Elizabeth Neily.

“I am so sorry for her because she lost everything, and I am happy I am part of this group that I can help her,” said artist Jila Davoodi.

The artists ended up delivering a check for $1,000 to Loven.

“You know, Melissa, you are one of us, and you are a small business, you are a woman-owned business, and you got so devastated. Our hearts just came right to you, and we felt compelled to help you in whatever way we can,” said McMahon.

Loven could barely hold back the tears.

“I can’t thank you enough. Words just don’t describe how I feel. You know, the outpouring of support that I’ve gotten, it's helped me get through this because, honestly, I would not have gotten through this alone on my own,” said Loven. “I’m so profoundly grateful to all you ladies and the entire community, but particularly, this is so special to me to reach out on your own, and I’m so deeply moved, and it really inspires me and gives me strength.”

For more information on Loven, search her on GoFundMe at "Support Melissa in Rebuilding Her Life."