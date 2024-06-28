Governor DeSantis vetoed bill that would give more control to the state to regulate short-term rentals

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — People all over the Gulf Coast have different views on short-term rentals, but one thing most people can agree on is how these rentals are regulated.

Thursday night, Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill that would have given the state more control over regulating short-term rentals but would have taken away regulation power from local municipalities.

For years, residents and vacation rental owners at Indian Rocks Beach have been divided on rules regarding short-term rentals.

Residents said they cause noise and parking issues.

Some residents say they've even had to line their homes with cones and chains to keep vacationers from parking near their driveways.

"The people I used to see walking my dog every day are no longer here, we see a lot more strangers in the neighborhood, there's a lot more people walking through, you know, partying," said Jorge Blassino, resident at Indian Rocks Beach.

It's an issue that the City of Indian Rocks Beach has been dealing with for years.

However, short-term rentals are also a source of income for some families.

"Everybody has got to see each other's side of this. People are trying to make living. People are putting a huge investment in a home. These aren't cheap homes, and by making them Airbnbs or rentals, they are sort of offsetting the costs of that investment," said Guy Farey, a business owner.

Guy Farey repairs pools and said he earns more money the more short-term rentals there are in the area.

"It's very good for my business, theres a lot of pool repairs and pool maintenance that goes along with rentals," said Farey.

Residents and rental owners said a cookie-cutter state law would not have benefitted short-term rentals or homeowners.

"Not all the communities through out Florida are the same, so if they were to be regulated at the state level, and you kind of try to do a blanket type of regulation, or a regulatory system, then I think you are going to harm these local neighborhoods," said Blassino.

"All the cities are unique, they are small, they are big, they have different areas that they have different zoning in," said Joanne Cookie Kennedy, former Indian Rocks Beach Mayor.

Residents and rental owners said there are still issues to navigate, but cities should be able to regulate neighborhoods on a case-by-case basis.

"Who else would know better about their community than those people, so I think it's important for everyone to be involved," said Farey.