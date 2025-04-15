Good Samaritan helps save victim from stabbing at Largo smoke shop

LARGO, Fla. — A man's life was saved, thanks to the help of a good Samaritan who sprung into action on Monday.

The Largo Police Department said they received a call just before noon about a stabbing at a smoke shop at 14111 Belcher Road.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Dafir Mohamed Mohamed Dalek, and the good Samaritan holding down the suspect, 22-year-old Yesenia Sofia Gonzalez-Aleaga.

The suspect was taken into custody, and officers began to render aid to Dalek until paramedics arrived. Dalek was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they reviewed the store's surveillance footage, which showed Gonzalez-Aleaga entering the store and asking Dalek for a product on a lower shelf.

When Dalek bent down to retrieve the product, police said Gonzalez-Aleaga grabbed a knife from her purse and stabbed him multiple times.

Detectives said they're still working to determine a motive for the stabbing. Dalek and Gonzalez-Aleaga did not know each other before the incident.

Dalek is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. Gonzalez-Aleaga was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder.

This is still an active investigation.