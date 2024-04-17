Ghost tours, Civil Rights and Prohibition: Hop on St. Pete's new historic trolley tour

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tourists and residents alike looking to learn the history of one of Florida's destination cities are in luck.

The St. Petersburg Museum of History teamed up with Star Trolley to offer historic trolley tours throughout St. Petersburg. The tour kicks off at the museum before taking guests on a two-hour ride that uncovers "stories and secrets that even lifelong residents may find surprising."

The tour will explore the beginning of the city, from its piers to its neighborhoods.

St. Petersburg Museum of History

Other planned tours will include the tales of Prohibition and rum runners, Spaniards and Natives of West St. Pete, ghost tours, a Civil Rights tour and an architectural tour, all curated by museum staff.

Guests will also be able to view a rotating slide show of images from the museum's archives.

St. Petersburg Museum of History

"St. Augustine, Key West, Savannah, all have historic tours, and now, thanks to our partnership with Star Trolley, St. Pete does as well," said Museum of History Executive Director Rui Farias. "These tours, while fun for us locals to hop on, will hopefully provide another reason for Florida visitors to explore St. Petersburg."

Tours will generally run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., but the museum said hours may vary for special tours.

Tickets cost $35 for museum members and $45 for non-members. Admission includes the guided tour as well as entrance to the museum.

Click here for schedules and more.