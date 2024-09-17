Get fresh veggies delivered to your house, help seniors in need at the same time

Watch Now
Want fresh, locally farmed fruits and veggies delivered to your house AND help seniors in need at the same time? "Produce PAC" home delivery is the brainchild of St. Pete innovator Kelli Casto, an occupational therapist who saw a need for isolated seniors. "I feel like seniors in our community are often overlooked — out of sight, out of mind," says Casto. "But they paved the way for so many of us, so it's our duty to help them."
Produce PAC delivers locally sourced fruits and vegetables — orders are customizable — right to your front door.

This, however, is also a very sweet BOGO deal.

For every order, Kelli — who also runs the nonprofit Saving Our Seniors, a mobile unit serving seniors food and services — will match it and deliver free produce to a local senior in need.

The Produce PACs come in various sizes, starting at $26.50.

For more information on Produce PAC, go here.

