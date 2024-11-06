Forward Pinellas rolls out road improvement plan for the next 25 years

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Forward Pinellas released its 25-year plan to address road issues in the county after surveying neighborhoods, drivers, and pedestrians about what changes they want to see on the roads.

The organization's long-range transportation plan outlined many improvement projects.

“Some of the main roads we will focus on are Interstate 275 and U.S.-19," said Chelsea Favero with Forward Pinellas. "There is also funding set aside for smaller safety improvements for our local governments throughout Pinellas County."

Drivers in the area have raised concerns regarding the heavy traffic they come across often.

“If it's after 6 p.m. and you're on the road, you better pack your lunch," Randy Cutts said. "That’s what I got in my car. I just have to stay in traffic and enjoy it."

Cutts said improving road issues in the county is necessary because of how bad the traffic is.

“There’s a lot of congestion, especially on Drew Street," Cutts said. "I live on Drew Street, but now over there’s a lot of traffic. It’s terrible."

Many other drivers say it causes a lot of stress. They also said the higher population in the Tampa Bay area has led to more traffic.

“A lot of people who are from out of town don’t seem to be going home anymore," David Coffman said. "They kind of stick around, so it definitely leads to a lot of congestion."

Favero said many of the projects include adding new express lanes and safety improvements, like bike trails and sidewalks.

Cutts said those safety changes are urgent.

“On Gulf to Bay Boulevard, someone got hit last week trying to cross without a crosswalk," Cutts said.

The updated plan is largely due to Pinellas County’s rapid population growth over the last five years.

“We are growing, not just here in Pinellas, but also our regional partners, and if we don’t improve our transportation system, we are just going to have issues with gridlock," Favero said. "It's going to impact the economy and our housing options."

The plan is going to the Forward Pinellas board for approval on Nov. 13.