Fort Desoto North Beach set to reopen Monday

PINELLAS COUNTY, fla — Fort Desoto North Beach will reopen on Monday after parts of the park have been closed for months following last year's back-to-back hurricanes.

North Beach is the final part of the park to reopen. Fort Desoto Park is the largest park in the Pinellas County park system, spanning 1,136 acres.

Monday marks a major phase in hurricane recovery as the beach welcomes visitors back.

The storms caused flooding in the park facilities, damaged boat ramps and piers, and destroyed hundreds of trees. Debris was spread along the beaches and campsites. The county says it was a major effort between staff and volunteers to clean up and reopen.

“We appreciate the patience of our residents and visitors as we bring Fort De Soto closer to full operation," Paul Cozzie, director of Parks and Conservation Resources, said. "This park is a cherished part of Pinellas County, and we are excited to welcome everyone back in time for the spring break season.”