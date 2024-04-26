Former Clearwater firefighter arrested for second time after exposing himself to a minor

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A former Clearwater firefighter was arrested for exposing himself to a 13-year-old girl, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that Fisher Davis, 22, was regularly exposing himself to the victim while playing "the blanket game" nearly every weekend from November 2023 until January 2024.

This comes just overthree weeks after Fisher was arrested for exposing himself to an 18-year-old student at a 7-Eleven. Davis followed the high school student into the store at 9401 49th Street North in Pinellas Park. He continued following the student around the store with his genitals exposed, according to police.

Davis was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

If you think you may have been a victim or if you have any information about this case, PCSO urges you to contact Corporal Shannon Millergren at 727-582-6633.