Clearwater firefighter fired after allegedly exposing himself in a 7-Eleven

PINELLAS PARK, Fla — A former Clearwater Firefighter was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a 7-Eleven.

According to Pinellas Park Police, Fisher Davis, 22, followed a high school student into a 7-Eleven store at 9401 49th Street North in Pinellas Park. Davis continued following the student around the store with his genitals exposed, according to police.

Davis was confronted by a 7-Eleven employee and left in his car. He was later arrested by Pinellas Park Police.

According to Clearwater Fire, Davis was fired after his arrest.