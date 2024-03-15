Florida woman arrested for stealing more than $700k from her job: PCSO

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Clearwater woman was arrested after deputies claimed she was writing company checks to herself from her job and cashing them.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they launched an investigation in 2022 after the president of Palm Harbor-based eyewear manufacturing company Inspecs USA alleged Monika Hladik, 41, was writing the checks and forging his signature.

PCSO said Hladik was employed with the company for 12 years and was responsible for writing company checks and bringing them to the president for his signature, but she was never authorized to sign checks or write any to herself.

During the investigation, deputies said Hladik wrote 232 checks to herself from 2016 to 2022 and deposited them into her Wells Fargo bank account. The checks amounted to around $710,531, according to deputies.

Detectives added Hladik manipulated QuickBooks accounting entries to cover up the theft for years.

Hladik was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of scheme to defraud.