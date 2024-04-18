Florida man arrested for shooting wife, chasing ambulance with her inside: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested after he allegedly shot his wife and then chased an ambulance that was transporting her to a local hospital Wednesday night.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said around 10:25 p.m., Devin Hansen, 28, was arguing with his wife Yasmin Grijalva, 35, while they were visiting relatives at a house on 29th Avenue North.

At some point during the argument, Hansen shot Grijalva, police said, leaving her critically injured.

When emergency crews arrived for Grijalva, police said Hansen had already fled in a black Cadillac CTS. An officer rode with Grijalva as she was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront.

Police said Hansen then began chasing the ambulance in the Cadillac on the interstate while nearby officers began to pursue him.

After a chase, St. Pete Police said the Cadillac crashed into some large landscaping rocks in the 1400 block of 54th Avenue South. Hansen was arrested at the scene.

Grijalva was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police charged Hansen with first-degree murder, fleeing and eluding, and domestic battery (misdemeanor).