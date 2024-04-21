Florida man arrested after threatening to shoot FHP Trooper

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested Saturday after he called into the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) dispatch center and threatened to shoot a Trooper.

On Saturday at approximately 11:30 a.m., an FHP Trooper was completing a traffic stop on a motorcycle that was speeding on the Howard Frankland Bridge in Pinellas County.

During that time, 43-year-old James Keister contacted the FHP dispatch center, stating that a Trooper had passed him at high speed. Keister then said he would shoot the Trooper if he saw him again.

An FHP Sergeant contacted Keister and told him that threatening to shoot a Trooper was a criminal offense and that he could go to jail.

Keister responded that he did not care and would go to jail anyway.

Officials said Keister was in a work vehicle with GPS monitoring affixed.

The company, Mr. Rooter Plumbing, cooperated with law enforcement and provided authorities with Keister's location.

Keister was then located in Hillsborough County at Williams Park Boat Ramp and arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of threat of death or serious bodily harm of specified personnel, one count of possession of a concealed handcuff key, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Authorities said Keister is a convicted felon and documented Latin King gang member.