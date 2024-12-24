Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Fire destroys home in Clearwater, 2 residents taken to hospital

Residential house fire in Clearwater
Clearwater Fire Rescue
Flames destroy a home in Clearwater on 12/24/24.
Residential house fire in Clearwater
Posted

A Clearwater single-family home went up in flames early Tuesday morning, Clearwater Fire & Rescue said.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue said crews were first dispatched to the home on the 1400 block of Franklin Street around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming out of the house.

The fire threatened nearby homes, and firefighters called in a second alarm to prevent neighboring residences from catching fire. Clearwater Fire & Rescue said the fire was extinguished before spreading.

Two people inside the house that went up in flames were treated and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Florida unlicensed contractor faces a bond normally reserved for murderers and violent criminals.

Florida unlicensed contractor faces a bond normally reserved for murderers and violent criminals

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.