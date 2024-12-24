Fire destroys home in Clearwater, 2 residents taken to hospital

A Clearwater single-family home went up in flames early Tuesday morning, Clearwater Fire & Rescue said.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue said crews were first dispatched to the home on the 1400 block of Franklin Street around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming out of the house.

The fire threatened nearby homes, and firefighters called in a second alarm to prevent neighboring residences from catching fire. Clearwater Fire & Rescue said the fire was extinguished before spreading.

Two people inside the house that went up in flames were treated and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.