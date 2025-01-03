FEMA will visit Treasure Island next week to see if city is following 50% rule

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A new year means a new start, a clean slate, and a fresh beginning for many people.

But it’s not a happy new year for Lisa Luciano.

“It’s really difficult ringing in the New Year, knowing that, how can you say, ‘Happy New Year,’ when your whole house is destroyed, you know,” she said, her voice trembling with emotion.

Her Treasure Island home is still a wreck after Hurricane Helene flooded it, and she thinks it could still be months before she gets permits and can rebuild.

“Permits haven’t really been issued in the way they should be,” she said. “I’m still living this nightmare, you know, every day.”

Luciano isn’t alone. Thursday night, dozens showed up to a Treasure Island commission meeting with similar heartache.

“It’s not just about properties,” one resident told commissioners. “It’s about our neighbors and our residents, and they’ve been here for 30-40 years!”

Why are permits taking so long?

The city must follow FEMA rules and make sure homes are not substantially damaged before issuing permits to rebuild them. If a home’s monetary damage is determined to be more than 50% of its pre-damage value, it must be demolished, relocated, or elevated.

To make this determination, the city used a subcontractor to assess homes and businesses. Data collected in that assessment was inserted into a FEMA calculator to determine a structure’s extent of the damage. Then, letters were being mailed to the property owners to inform them of the damage determinations.

Homeowners have argued the process was inaccurate and unfair since most assessments were done hastily without entering impacted homes.

So, in December, the city switched to a new process that it calls option two.

Under option two, the city now waits for property owners to apply for permits and, following its normal permit review procedures, makes substantial damage determinations at that time.

Mayor John Doctor said the switch has streamlined the process.

“Now, is it a miracle? Overnight? No, it’s not, but it is moving things along,” he said. “Things are moving quicker. You know, for weeks, we were in that 60-70 permits per week. We’ve now reached into the triple digits.”

However, as city staff revealed in the Thursday meeting, both the Florida Division of Emergency Management and FEMA are aware of the switch.

In a meeting, FEMA reminded city that — as it issues permits for homeowners to rebuild flooded homes — it must “verify that the scope includes all the work to return a building to pre-damage condition and to ensure that all available data is used to verify that scope.”

FEMA will visit Treasure Island next week to examine the city’s process and verify that its rules are being followed.

As other Florida cities experienced after Hurricane Ian, homeowners could lose valuable discounts on their federal flood insurance if FEMA rules are not strictly followed.

Doctor, however, said Treasure Island is complying with FEMA rules.

Thursday, commissioners also discussed if they should continue sending substantial damage determination letters out to homeowners after some have said they would like the notification despite the switch to option two.

Commissioners tabled a decision until a meeting next Tuesday.