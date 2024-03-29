Family recipe from India leads to family business in Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. — More than 50 years ago, Bindu Grandhi’s parents created their own hot sauce recipes in their native country of India. Now, Grandhi is turning those recipes into a family business right here in Tampa Bay.

“Both my mom and dad grew up in Bangalore, India, and as you know, India is known for its cuisine, its spicy foods, and its use of herbs and spices, so my mom is just a natural cook, as is my dad,” said Grandhi.

Grandhi’s family immigrated to America by way of the United Kingdom when she was just three years old, and the family recipes followed.

“We would get so many compliments about the sauces and they’d ask, ‘when can I buy these,’ and that’s when it clicked for me that we have something special here,” said Grandhi.

Grandhi spent more than 20 years in the corporate and healthcare world of New York City up until the pandemic. That's when she decided to finally pursue her dream business, My Spice Buds.

“Folks are looking for hot sauce options that prioritize health and flavor and that’s what our sauces do,” said Grandhi.

Grandhi thought there was no better place to introduce My Spice Buds than Tampa Bay, so she moved the whole family down south.

“The Tampa Bay region is so vibrant with farmers markets and festivals year round and a venue like that is important for a small business to get started,” said Grandhi. “And I have to tell you we’re very lucky to be here because there are so many great resources available to entrepreneurs and women entrepreneurs.”

Now, 18 months into the business, Grandhi is attempting to transition her signature sauces from the farmers markets to the grocery store shelves.

Nature’s Food Patch was the first and, so far, only grocery store to give them a chance. It’s no coincidence that they are also a small family-owned and operated business.

“I love working with other women, especially here at Nature’s Food Patch. We empower each other, and we help build each other up, and I just love that community aspect and that family orientation,” said Yacinia Colacchio with Nature’s Food Patch.

Grandhi said the best part is sharing this journey with her parents. It’s their history that pushed her to make her own history.

“My husband and I came to this country as immigrants in 1972 with two simple suitcases with a lot of dreams. And many of the dreams have been fulfilled, and this was one of the dreams that Bindu has helped us realize and make a reality. We are very, very proud of her,” said mother Vasantha Prasad.

Grandhi hopes to be a voice for all the female immigrant entrepreneurs out there.

“And hopefully share our story and inspire others,” said Grandhi.

For more information on My Spice Buds, go to www.myspicebuds.com.