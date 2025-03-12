Elevate Florida Program could help people raise their homes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — People all over Pinellas County could be getting help elevating their homes to protect themselves from future storms.

It's all part of a new state program called Elevate Florida.

"It's my heart, it's my home. It's a small community, especially Sunset Beach," said Elaine Farrell who lives on Sunset Beach.

"I love Gulfport. I lived there for the past eight years, and I'm not going anywhere. You can't get me out," said Michael Halprin.

For those who live along our beaches, living next to the sand feels like home.

"It's the people…it's the beach, it's the weather, and everything is very close. Anything you want, you can find," said Farrell.

But many of those homes were destroyed during Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"Our home is not salvageable so we are excited to learn about the Elevate Florida program," said John Reed.

To prevent future damage, the state is now offering a new program called Elevate Florida that will help pay for the cost to raise homes.

"I know it will help because I've seen some of the houses that were already elevated on the last storms, they came back in, washed out their garage and the day was done. Unlike all of us who lost everything," said Halprin.

For those who qualify, the program can cover up to 75% of the costs to raise homes.

The owner would need to cover the other 25%.

"We would really love to stay but having lived through this, I wouldn't want to go through it again if it was only a single story," said Reed.

Wednesday was the first of several public meetings program leaders are holding to help educate people about Elevate Florida.

"I think a lot of the questions center around all the documents that you need to make sure you're in a good position to get a good review," said Reed.

People hope once they go through the program, they never have to experience this kind of damage again.

"I think after being here 20 years, I never saw anything like that and I have no fear that it will happen again…and if it did, I'll be ready," said Farrell.

The next meeting is Thursday at the Sunshine Center in St. Pete.